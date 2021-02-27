Pakistan
33 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country
- 544,406 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
27 Feb 2021
KARACHI: As many as 33 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 1,315 new virus cases emerged.
The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 12,837 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.
According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Saturday, a total of 578,797 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 257,730 were in Sindh, 170,817 in Punjab, 19,038 in Balochistan, 72,003 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,106 in Islamabad, 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 10,147 in Azad Kashmir.
However, 544,406 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
