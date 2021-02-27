Pakistan
Pakistan reports 1,315 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours
27 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Thirty three people have died of coronavirus, whereas 1,315 new cases of infection were reported across the country during the last twenty four hours.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the total number of deaths due to the virus has soared to 12,837. During the last twenty four hours 39,086 tests were conducted.
The total numbers of confirmed cases of virus infection 21,554 across the country out of which 153 are critical.
