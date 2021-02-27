ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Zealand's largest city back in lockdown as Covid lingers

  • The latest restrictions in Auckland will last at least seven days and come less than two weeks after a three-day shutdown in the city.
AFP 27 Feb 2021

WELLINGTON: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered New Zealand's largest city back into lockdown on Saturday as Covid-19 cases continued to be detected in the community.

The latest restrictions in Auckland will last at least seven days and come less than two weeks after a three-day shutdown in the city.

Ardern said a new coronavirus case confirmed on Saturday could not be directly connected to other positive tests over the last two weeks, although a school in South Auckland was a common link.

From Sunday morning the city's 1.7 million residents must stay at home except for essential shopping and work.

Schools and non-essential shops will close, and entry in and out of the city will be restricted.

The remainder of the country will be under level two restrictions which include limits on the size of public gatherings.

Ardern said there was "cause for concern" that the latest case involved a person who had been infectious for a week but had not been in isolation.

Since the latest outbreak first emerged in a family of three, several people have reported symptoms, with the school in South Auckland the connecting factor.

Ardern blamed the creeping spread of community infection on people not isolating when they should have been.

In the latest case the person visited a doctor on Friday and then went to the gym.

"It's frustrating," Ardern said.

Authorities have the ability to take enforcement action against rule breakers but that needed to be balanced with ensuring people with symptoms came forward, the prime minister added.

"We will always weigh up, are we creating an environment where people will be open and honest?" she said.

"We are dealing with young people here and what we ask them to do is share with us their entire lives, and it's very important that we have a situation where people are able and willing to do that."

New Zealand has been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic, with just 26 deaths in a population of five million.

lockdown New Zealand Jacinda Ardern COVID

New Zealand's largest city back in lockdown as Covid lingers

Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'

UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency

‘I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities,’ says Abhinandan about India-Pakistan conflict

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases

New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters