ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

This financial expert told us about the Pakistan, Qatar LNG deal weeks ago

  • He said that the deal would be a long-term contract for 2 cargos per month at 20-25 percent discount to the existing deal.
Ali Ahmed 27 Feb 2021

Pakistan has signed a new 10-year deal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar with shipments starting in January 2022.

The development which was announced by the government on Friday came as a surprise to many, however, economist Ali Khizar who heads BR Research, the research wing of Pakistan’s premier financial daily Business Recorder foretold about the deal more than three weeks prior to the official announcement.

“Good news from Qatar is expected in February,” said Khizar in a tweet post dated February 3, 2021, he said that the deal would be a long-term contract for 2 cargos per month at 20-25 percent discount to the existing deal.

Khizar was replying to a tweet from renowned journalist Najam Sethi, after Sethi said that Qatar is ‘very angry’ with the incumbent government for ‘maligning its gas deal and international reputation.’

Meanwhile, the deal struck with Qatar Petroleum will be for the supply of up to 3 million tonnes annually, with two cargoes a month initially, increasing to four a month in three years, the prime minister's special adviser on petroleum Nadeem Babar told a news conference on Friday.

It was told that the shipments under the deal will be 10.2% slope of Brent, which as per Babar was more than 30% cheaper than contracts with Gunvor, from whom Pakistan had been receiving one cargo a month.

Prices are expressed as a "slope" against Brent crude oil prices, meaning a percentage of that price, and are typically a pointer for the opaque spot LNG market.

Babar said one agreement with Gunvor had expired in December last year while another would expire in about 14 months and that the Qatar supply would replace them. He termed the agreement with Qatar the "lowest publicly disclosed contract in the world".

Pakistan LNG Qatar nadeem babar Ali Khizar

This financial expert told us about the Pakistan, Qatar LNG deal weeks ago

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe

Private co granted licence to act as provincial grid co in KP

Investment declines by 78pc in 7 months of FY21

July-Jan period: Repatriation of profit, dividend exceeds $1bn

Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list by June: Hammad

PSM to pay Rs93.2m for ‘violating’ contract

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters