ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Arabica coffee slips

Reuters 27 Feb 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Friday, weighed partly by the weakness of Brazil's real currency while raw sugar prices also fell in the run-up to the expiry of the March contract. May arabica coffee fell by 1.85 cents, or 1.3%, to $1.3820 per lb at 1531 GMT after peaking at $1.4045 on Thursday, its highest since December 2019.

Widespread rains in Brazil's arabica coffee belt also provided a bearish influence although earlier dry weather will have dented the upcoming crop. May robusta coffee was up $5, or 0.3%, at $1,481 a tonne May raw sugar fell by 0.21 cent, or 1.25%, to 16.63 cents per lb, extending its retreat from the almost four-year peak of 17.52 cents set on Tuesday.

The March contract is due to expire later on Friday with the open interest, as of Feb. 25, standing at 18,394 lots or 919,700 tonnes of sugar. May white sugar fell by $9.00, or 1.9%, to $459.00 a tonne. May London cocoa rose by 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,757 pounds a tonne, underpinned by sterling weakness against the dollar. May New York cocoa was down $9, or 0.35%, at $2,599 a tonne.

