THE RUPEE: Continuous gain vs USD

BR Research 27 Feb 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Friday, Pakistan Rupee continued upwards against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also gained value against Euro, AED and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 158 and 158.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 25 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 158.15 and 158.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 191 and 192.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 43.05 and 43.20 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.90 and 42.10 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 158.15
Open Offer     Rs 158.40
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 158.00
Offer Rate     Rs 158.10
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Friday.

Following lack of the buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 158.20 and Rs 159.70 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 158.50 and Rs 160.00 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Similarly, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 219.40 and Rs 221.00 against Thursday's closing rate of Rs 222.60 and Rs 224.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 50 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs158.70(buying) and Rs 158.80(selling) against last rate of Rs159.20(buying) and Rs 159.30(selling).

It closed at Rs158.70(buying) and Rs 158.80(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE: Continuous gain vs USD

