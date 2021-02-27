Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (February 26, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 26.02.2021 VALUE 26.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0603% PA 0.6898% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0506% PA 0.6994% PA For 12 months 0.0280% PA 0.9030% PA For 2 Years 0.0280% PA 1.4030% PA For 3 Years 0.0280% PA 1.6530% PA For 4 years 0.0280% PA 1.9030% PA For 5 years 0.0280% PA 2.0280% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 26.02.2021 VALUE 26.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1880% PA 0.5620% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1695% PA 0.5805% PA For 12 Months -0.1141% PA 0.7609% PA For 2 Years -0.1141% PA 1.2609% PA For 3 Years -0.1141% PA 1.5109% PA For 4 years -0.1141% PA 1.7609% PA For 5 years -0.1141% PA 1.8859% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 26.02.2021 VALUE 26.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3043% PA 1.0543% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2700% PA 1.0200% PA For 12 Months 0.2430% PA 1.1180% PA For 2 Years 0.2430% PA 1.6180% PA For 3 Years 0.2430% PA 1.8680% PA For 4 years 0.2430% PA 2.1180% PA For 5 years 0.2430% PA 2.2430% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 26.02.2021 VALUE 26.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1730% PA 0.5770% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2035% PA 0.5465% PA For 12 Months -0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA For 2 Years -0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA For 3 Years -0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA For 4 Years -0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA For 5 years -0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021