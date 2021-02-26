Pakistan
Bullion prices on Friday
- Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Friday.
26 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Friday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 93664.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1200.27 (per 10 gram)
Pakistan signs LNG agreement with Qatar, deal to save $300mn annually: PM
Bullion prices on Friday
Saudi crown prince approved operation to capture or kill Khashoggi: U.S. intelligence
PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims
Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar
US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir
Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR
US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn
Energy projects won’t add to debt: China
EU leaders debate push to boost defences
17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria
Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill
Read more stories
Comments