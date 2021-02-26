ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN human rights boss urges Saudi Arabia to allow free speech, assembly

  • Hathloul campaigned for women's right to drive and to end Saudi Arabia's guardianship system that requires women to obtain permission of a male relative for certain decisions and travel.
  • Bachelet did not refer to the expected release by the Biden administration of a sensitive US intelligence report on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

GENEVA: United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, in rare public comments on Saudi Arabia, said on Friday that people were unlawfully held in the kingdom and urged it to uphold freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.

Bachelet, addressing the UN Human Rights Council where Saudi Arabia is among the 47 members, welcomed the release earlier this month of women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, adding: "although I regret that others continued to be unjustly detained".

Hathloul campaigned for women's right to drive and to end Saudi Arabia's guardianship system that requires women to obtain permission of a male relative for certain decisions and travel. She spent nearly three years behind bars in a case that drew international condemnation, and remains forbidden to leave Saudi Arabia for five years.

Bachelet did not refer to the expected release by the Biden administration of a sensitive US intelligence report on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

She welcomed plans announced by Saudi authorities to adopt new legislation to strengthen what she said were human rights guarantees linked to family law and personal status.

"I urge the authorities to also establish legislative frameworks to uphold the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association for everyone in the Kingdom," Bachelet told the Geneva forum.

Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi United Nations Human Rights

UN human rights boss urges Saudi Arabia to allow free speech, assembly

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters