ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
DGKC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.26%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
JSCL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 16.18 (0.33%)
BR30 25,708 Decreased By ▼ -26.21 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 98.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 76.89 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slump ahead of GDP data; HDFC Bank top drag

  • In Mumbai, a two-session rally in financial stocks was set to end, with the Nifty private bank index and the Nifty PSU bank index falling 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell sharply on Friday ahead of December-quarter gross domestic product data, as a spike in global bond yields stirred up inflation worries and spooked investors across the world.

The NSE Nifty 50 index shed 2.04% to 14,788.75 by 0457 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 2.15% to 49,937.99.

Still, both indexes were on course to end the month nearly 10% higher, thanks to solid corporate earnings and a well-received federal budget.

Selling was across the board on Friday with financial stocks falling the most. Housing Development Finance Corp and HDFC Bank were the top two drags on the Nifty, slipping 2.7% each.

Overnight, US Treasury yields vaulted to their highest since the pandemic began, sending MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 2.4% lower on Friday.

"There is nervousness due to rising yields. The overnight jump is a fresh wound and we are seeing a knee-jerk reaction," said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.

Investors are now waiting for GDP data due around 1200 GMT, with a Reuters poll showing India's economy likely returned to growth in the December quarter after contracting 7.5% in the July-September period.

In Mumbai, a two-session rally in financial stocks was set to end, with the Nifty private bank index and the Nifty PSU bank index falling 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively.

In the last two sessions, Indian equities clocked sharp gains after overall risk appetite was boosted by dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve.

Despite Friday's fall, the private bank index was set to finish February more than 13% higher.

The Nifty metal index paused a week-long rally to fall 0.4%. After shedding 5.4% in January, the index was set to close the month more than 27% higher amid a rise in copper prices.

Indian shares US Federal Reserve NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex HDFC Bank Nifty PSU Bank index Housing Development Finance Corp private bank index Nifty metal index

Indian shares slump ahead of GDP data; HDFC Bank top drag

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

US strikes 'Iranian-backed militant' site in Syria: Pentagon

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters