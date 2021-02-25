ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Loonie notches a 3-year high as Canada's bond yields jump

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback.
  • Loonie touches its strongest since February 2018 at 1.2468.
  • Price of US oil falls 0.9%.
  • Canada's 10-year yield touches a 13-month high at 1.481%.
Reuters 25 Feb 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened for a third straight day to notch a three-year high against the greenback on Thursday, as the US dollar broadly fell and Canada's bond yields rose at a faster pace than their US counterparts.

The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2486 to the greenback, or 80.09 US cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2468.

The US dollar dropped against a basket of major currencies as currency markets were boosted by dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve.

On Tuesday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Canada's economy will see a solid and sustained rebound this year as COVID-19 inoculations ramp up. Some analysts expect the central bank to reduce its bond purchases as early as April.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 10-year touched its highest level since January last year at 1.481% before dipping to 1.471%, up 15.6 basis points on the day.

It was trading 2.2 basis points above the US 10-year yield, having moved above that rate for the first time since April last year.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, consolidated its recent gains. US crude prices were down 0.9% at $62.66 a barrel.

Canadian payroll employment rose by 44,200 in December after decreasing by 64,500 in November, Statistics Canada said.

Canadian Dollar US dollar currency markets major currencies Canada's bond yields

Loonie notches a 3-year high as Canada's bond yields jump

Senate Election: All candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?

Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters