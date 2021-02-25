Pakistan
IHC gives one more opportunity to lawyers fir submitting reply
- The court noted that only two lawyers had submitted their comments out of 21 and decided to give another chance to the respondents to file replies till March 2.
25 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday gave one more opportunity to 19 lawyers for submission of their comments in misconduct case pertaining to IHC ambush.
A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz heard the misconduct case against 21 lawyers.
