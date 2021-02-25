ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US trade nominee says Mexico-Canada pact is priority

  • Tai, who is expected to be confirmed for the influential post, will appear before a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.
AFP 25 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: US trade representative nominee Katherine Tai has said implementing the new free trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico will be "a priority," while also vowing to rebuild international ties.

Tai, who is expected to be confirmed for the influential post, will appear before a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.

"I will make it a priority to implement and enforce the renewed terms of our trade relationship with Canada and Mexico," she said in written testimony released Wednesday ahead of the hearing.

"The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is a uniquely bipartisan accomplishment," she said.

"It represents an important step in reforming our approach to trade. We must all continue to prioritize its implementation and success."

Tai played a key role in shaping USMCA under Donald Trump to replace NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), advising on labor law during discussions.

In line with President Joe Biden's approach, she stressed the need to improve multilateral relationships, saying she would "prioritize rebuilding our international alliances and partnerships, and re-engaging with international institutions."

She named the three global challenges of "climate change, the Covid pandemic, and a global economic downturn."

Tai, a long-time China expert, also said the US "duty of leadership extends, of course, to addressing the challenges posed by China."

"China is simultaneously a rival, a trade partner, and an outsized player whose cooperation we'll also need to address certain global challenges," she added in the testimony that she will deliver at Thursday's hearing.

Born in 1974 of Chinese descent, and a graduate of Yale and Harvard universities, Tai -- who will succeed Robert Lighthizer -- has bipartisan support, and confirmation of her appointment is set to be a formality.

US trade nominee Mexico Canada pact

US trade nominee says Mexico-Canada pact is priority

How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?

Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters