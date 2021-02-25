MA, BA, BCom, BSc: KU issues registration, exams fee submission schedule

KARACHI: The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain issued the schedule of registration of MA, double MA, and improvement of division, BA, BCom, improvement of division (BA, BCom, BSc).

He also announced the submission schedule of examination forms and fee of BA (Pass) (Regular) Part-I, II and both parts Annual Examinations 2020 and BCom Part-I, II, both parts and improvement of division (External) Annual Examinations 2020.

According to the details, students who have cleared their graduation in 2018 or earlier could submit their registration forms of MA, double MA, and improvement of division till March 11, 2021.

He mentioned that students would pay the fee of Rs4,100 whereas the registration forms are available at the campus branches of the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Muslim Commercial Bank, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, and Bank Alfalah against the payment of Rs100.

The KU Controller of Examinations Dr Zafar said that the registration forms would be submitted in the Registration Unit (External) Counter Number 3 located at the Silver Jubilee Gate. The change of subject would be allowed with a prescribed fee of Rs1,500.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the submission of registration forms of (External) BA and BCom, and improvement of division (BA, BCom, and BSc) is accepted till March 11, 2021 against the payment of Rs4,500.

