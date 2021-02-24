World
Indonesia in ‘intensive’ talks with Myanmar military and opposition
SINGAPORE: Indonesia is conducting "intensive" talks with both the Myanmar military and the opposition civilian government to "contribute to problem-solving in Myanmar", Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday.
