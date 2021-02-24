World
Poland to announce tougher coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday
WARSAW: Poland will likely announce tighter restrictions on Wednesday as coronavirus cases continue to rise, government spokesman Piotr Muller told Polish private broadcaster Polsat on Wednesday.
"We can expect this direction...today unfortunately we are going to break the barrier of 10,000 new daily coronavirus cases again," Muller said.
Poland loosened restrictions in mid-February, opening theatres and ski slopes but is now facing the start of its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Poland to announce tougher coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday
