ANL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3%)
ASC 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.39%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.98%)
DGKC 130.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.4%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.35%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.2%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.77%)
FFL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.12%)
HASCOL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.29%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.82%)
KAPCO 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.23%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.99%)
PAEL 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.65%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.77%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.38%)
TRG 138.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
UNITY 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By ▼ -33.93 (-0.69%)
BR30 25,275 Decreased By ▼ -302.09 (-1.18%)
KSE100 45,465 Decreased By ▼ -263.7 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,909 Decreased By ▼ -76.56 (-0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Poland to announce tougher coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday

  • "We can expect this direction...today unfortunately we are going to break the barrier of 10,000 new daily coronavirus cases again," Muller said.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

WARSAW: Poland will likely announce tighter restrictions on Wednesday as coronavirus cases continue to rise, government spokesman Piotr Muller told Polish private broadcaster Polsat on Wednesday.

"We can expect this direction...today unfortunately we are going to break the barrier of 10,000 new daily coronavirus cases again," Muller said.

Poland loosened restrictions in mid-February, opening theatres and ski slopes but is now facing the start of its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland coronavirus cases Polish private broadcaster Polsat Piotr Muller

Poland to announce tougher coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters