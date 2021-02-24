ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.5%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.91%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.82%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.31%)
DGKC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.13%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.35%)
FCCL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.16%)
FFBL 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
FFL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.94%)
HASCOL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
JSCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.06%)
KAPCO 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.23%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.19%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.41%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.74%)
PPL 91.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.12%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.77%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
TRG 138.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.73%)
UNITY 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,886 Decreased By ▼ -32.51 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,275 Decreased By ▼ -302.98 (-1.18%)
KSE100 45,474 Decreased By ▼ -254.93 (-0.56%)
KSE30 18,910 Decreased By ▼ -75.38 (-0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 50 inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots

  • The government's SNAI prisons management body has said a dearth of personnel "hinders immediate response" to prisoner revolts.
AFP 24 Feb 2021

QUITO: At least 50 inmates died Tuesday and several were injured in riots at three jails in Ecuador, where rival gangs frequently clash in overcrowded prisons.

The national police said on Twitter the death toll stood at "more than 50" prisoners after unrest at facilities in the provinces of Guayas, Azuay and Cotopaxi.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, also on Twitter, attributed the riots to "criminal organizations" engaged in "simultaneous acts of violence in several prisons."

The authorities, he said, "are acting to retake control."

The police did not state whether order had been restored after violence broke out at jails in the port city of Guayaquil in the southwest, and at Cuenca and Latacunga in the Andes.

Thirty-eight of the deaths occurred at the maximum facility section of the Cuenca prison, according to the prosecutor's office.

Police commander Patricio Carrillo reported unrest at several prisons in the South American nation, and said "the situation is critical."

Several were hurt in the violence, including two inmates at Guayaquil who sustained serious injuries.

Interior Minister Patricio Pazmino, meanwhile, tweeted that a centralised command post has been set up to respond to what he said was "concerted action by criminal organizations to generate violence in penitentiary centres."

In December, riots in Ecuadorian jails sparked by gang rivalry, gangs, left 11 prisoners dead and seven injured.

A 90-day state of emergency in the country's jails was ordered by Moreno last year to try and bring gang activity under control and reduce the violence.

There are some 38,000 prisoners in Ecuador -- a country of 17 million people -- with 1,500 guards to watch over them.

The government's SNAI prisons management body has said a dearth of personnel "hinders immediate response" to prisoner revolts.

Inmate disputes left 51 dead in 2020, according to police.

In order to reduce prisoner numbers amid the coronavirus epidemic, the government commuted the sentences of people convicted of minor offences, reducing overcrowding from 42 percent to 30 percent.

Ecuador QUITO Ecuador prison riots Patricio Pazmino

At least 50 inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters