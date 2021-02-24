ANL 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.3%)
Turkish lira rises after dipping during overnight trade

  • The currency has rallied more than 20% since November, when Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal departed.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira was trading 0.4% higher on Wednesday, after weakening in recent days as the government defended a former finance minister's policies.

The lira weakened as much as 7.12, its lowest in two week, in overnight trade after closing at 7.11 against the dollar on Tuesday. It was 0.4% firmer at 0446 GMT on Wednesday, trading at 7.08.

The currency has rallied more than 20% since November, when Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal departed.

lira Turkey Berat Albayrak Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal

