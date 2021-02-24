Mahmood Moulvi meets US CG

KARACHI: Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senior Vice President of Karachi Division and Advisor to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi meets Consul General of United States Rob Silberstein, here on Monday night.

During the meeting matters pertaining to development of Sindh, with special emphasis on health and education sector, were discussed during the meeting. Members of Sindh Assembly Sidra Imran, Sanjay Ganjwani and Zubair Gilani were also present at the meeting.

