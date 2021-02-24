Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade & Investment Conference today

COLOMBO: Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan are organizing Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 24th February 2021, on the eve of the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s visit to Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and the Prime Minster of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa will grace the event with their presence. The conference will also be attended by the top dignitaries from both sides including the Advisor to the Prime Minster on Commerce and Investment, Pakistan and the Sri Lankan Trade Ministers. Secretary Commerce and Chairman Board of Investment shall give presentations on Pakistan’s trade and investment potential.

The conference is aimed at promoting the trade and investment interests of both trading partners. It is a step forward towards further cementing the bilateral ties between the two countries, on the economic front as well.

Around 40 leading Pakistani businessmen are part of the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of Pakistan for this Trade and Investment Conference. Considering the COVID protocols, the mission has invited more than 200 top businessmen and investors from Sri Lanka to attend the conference which is first of its kind in Sri Lanka.

The meticulously planned Business to Business (B2B) networking event will serve as a platform for businessmen of the two countries from key sectors, including, textile, pharmaceutical, construction, IT, agro and food, tourism, footwear, hospitality and tourism, to engage in effective B2B meetings for enhanced cooperation.

This is the fourth high level engagement between Pakistan and Sri Lanka witnessed in last few months since the 6th Foreign Secretary Level Bilateral Political Consultations in December, 2020, followed by the 12th Session of Joint Economic Commission and the 7th Session of Commerce Secretary Level Talks in February, 2021 held between the two countries.—PR

