ANL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
AVN 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.21%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.72%)
DGKC 133.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.87%)
EPCL 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.8%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
JSCL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.26%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
POWER 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PPL 91.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 142.20 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (3.34%)
UNITY 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.83%)
BR100 4,940 Increased By ▲ 21.39 (0.43%)
BR30 25,716 Increased By ▲ 138.89 (0.54%)
KSE100 45,826 Increased By ▲ 97.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,040 Increased By ▲ 54.34 (0.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade & Investment Conference today

Updated 24 Feb 2021

COLOMBO: Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan are organizing Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 24th February 2021, on the eve of the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s visit to Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and the Prime Minster of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa will grace the event with their presence. The conference will also be attended by the top dignitaries from both sides including the Advisor to the Prime Minster on Commerce and Investment, Pakistan and the Sri Lankan Trade Ministers. Secretary Commerce and Chairman Board of Investment shall give presentations on Pakistan’s trade and investment potential.

The conference is aimed at promoting the trade and investment interests of both trading partners. It is a step forward towards further cementing the bilateral ties between the two countries, on the economic front as well.

Around 40 leading Pakistani businessmen are part of the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of Pakistan for this Trade and Investment Conference. Considering the COVID protocols, the mission has invited more than 200 top businessmen and investors from Sri Lanka to attend the conference which is first of its kind in Sri Lanka.

The meticulously planned Business to Business (B2B) networking event will serve as a platform for businessmen of the two countries from key sectors, including, textile, pharmaceutical, construction, IT, agro and food, tourism, footwear, hospitality and tourism, to engage in effective B2B meetings for enhanced cooperation.

This is the fourth high level engagement between Pakistan and Sri Lanka witnessed in last few months since the 6th Foreign Secretary Level Bilateral Political Consultations in December, 2020, followed by the 12th Session of Joint Economic Commission and the 7th Session of Commerce Secretary Level Talks in February, 2021 held between the two countries.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PM Imran Khan Trade & Investment Conference Prime Minister of Pakistan’s visit to Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade & Investment Conference today

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Resolution of ‘legitimate’ issues: Nepra pledges support to KE

Probe body identifies reasons behind countrywide blackout

Zaki Yamani dies

Completion of procurement proceedings: PPRA gives FBR the go-ahead

Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate election: Tribunal dismisses Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal

IT-based solutions: TI-P raises questions over FBR’s tender

CCI registers 1.8pc QoQ increase

South Korea, Tehran agree ‘proposals’ on oil billions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.