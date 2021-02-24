ANL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.67%)
ASC 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
AVN 100.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.42%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
DGKC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.06%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.59%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.5%)
JSCL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.26%)
PIBTL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PPL 91.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TRG 142.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (3.38%)
UNITY 32.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.83%)
BR100 4,942 Increased By ▲ 23.53 (0.48%)
BR30 25,730 Increased By ▲ 152.51 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,831 Increased By ▲ 102.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 19,042 Increased By ▲ 56.61 (0.3%)
Bitcoin plummets 17 percent

Reuters Updated 24 Feb 2021

LONDON/SINGAPORE: Bitcoin plummeted as much as 17% on Tuesday as investors grew nervous at sky-high valuations, triggering the liquidation of leveraged bets and sparking a sell-off across cryptocurrency markets. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency was facing its biggest daily drop in a month, falling to as low as $45,000. In choppy trading, it was last down 15.6%.

The drop took its losses to over a fifth from a record high of $58,354 hit on Sunday and underscored the volatility of the emerging asset - though it is still up around 60% this year. Cryptocurrency markets have been running hot this year as big money managers and companies begin to take the emerging asset class seriously, piling money into the sector and driving confidence among small-time speculators.

A $1.5 billion investment by electric carmaker Tesla this month has helped vault bitcoin above $50,000 but may now lead to pressure on the company’s stock price as it has become sensitive to movements in bitcoin. Exchanges popular with cryptocurrency investors in Asia, including Binance and Huobi, accounted for about 70% of liquidations of leveraged bets over the last 24 hours, according to crypto data site Bybt.

“The kinds of rallies we’ve been seeing aren’t sustainable and just invite pullbacks like this,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. “It was an extremely overbought market.”

Ether, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation that often moves in tandem with bitcoin, also dropped more than 20% to $1,410, down over 30% from last week’s record peak.

Rising government bond yields over recent days have hit riskier assets in traditional markets, with the caution spilling over into highly leveraged bitcoin markets, said Richard Galvin of crypto fund Digital Asset Capital Management. Bitcoin’s losses were “compounded by the amount of liquidation that has happened in the last 24 hours”, said Lan Gu of Alameda Research, a crypto trading firm.

