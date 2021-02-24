ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Illicit cigarettes: Undocumented sales not recorded across country

Sohail Sarfraz 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The undocumented sales of illicit cigarettes across Pakistan are not recorded anywhere including data maintained by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and the provincial authorities.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Tuesday that the production and sale data only reflects the documented sales and production figures, but it does not reflect the actual sales including the sale of illicit trade of cigarettes.

The low quality cigarettes having retail prices below Rs30 are being openly sold in the country. The actual production volume has increased manifolds, due to the rise in sale of low-quality illicit cigarettes in the country.

The production data of illicit cigarettes is not recorded in any province of the country including Azad Kashmir. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted increased illicit trade in the developing countries.

In the presence of the illicit cigarette market, Pakistan ranks lowest in the world on account of cigarette prices.

If these cigarette companies abide by the rule of law then Pakistan would not be in this list. The documented cigarette manufacturing industry has repeatedly warned that any further raise in the share of illicit trade of cigarette would result in closure of factories and decrease in revenue collection of the Federal Bard of Revenue (FBR).

Sources said the will of government to improve enforcement, better legislation, policy measures, and rationalisation of the FED on various slabs of cigarettes would result in controlling the increase of illicit trade in Pakistan. Referring to the report of Oxford Economics, they stated that we estimate the total amount of tax evaded by illegal cigarettes in Pakistan in 2018-2019 was over Rs50.9 billion. This represented nearly 42 percent of the total collected from legitimate sales.

This equated to 1.3 percent of all the government tax revenues in 2018-19, and 2.1 percent of all indirect tax revenues. Put another way, the tax revenues lost to illicit cigarettes are nearly three times the estimated federal government recurrent and development spend on healthcare in 2018-19.

The report estimates that the cost of tax evasion from illicit cigarettes could be far worse in 2019-20.

The report projected that the revenue losses from such evasion could reach Rs77.3 billion this year.

If, in the face of increasing illicit activity, international cigarette manufacturers were forced to change their operating models (and in extreme situations close factories), the impact on Pakistan would be far greater than reduced production and factory closures.

The supply chains supporting these operations are long, reaching all parts of the economy. The reduced manufacturing within the country would adversely affect all companies - and their employees - operating in these supply chains.

Moreover, Pakistan’s desire to become an export hub for the region will be hit, as it will be forced to become an importer of tobacco products.

The threat posed by smuggling may be mitigated by harmonizing the relevant laws to mandate the printing of a health warning similar to local brands on all imported cigarette packs. Such an efficient and effective enforcement is bound to reduce the duty-not-paid cigarette market share and help government achieve its settled objectives, the report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

WHO Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Illicit cigarettes undocumented sales of illicit cigarettes

Illicit cigarettes: Undocumented sales not recorded across country

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Resolution of ‘legitimate’ issues: Nepra pledges support to KE

Probe body identifies reasons behind countrywide blackout

Zaki Yamani dies

Completion of procurement proceedings: PPRA gives FBR the go-ahead

Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate election: Tribunal dismisses Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal

IT-based solutions: TI-P raises questions over FBR’s tender

CCI registers 1.8pc QoQ increase

South Korea, Tehran agree ‘proposals’ on oil billions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.