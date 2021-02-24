ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
Poverty-hit people looking towards PSP: Kamal

Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that the poverty and inflation-hit people from Karachi to Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have lost all hopes from the government and opposition, and are now looking towards the laborious, credible and capable leadership of PSP for the resolution of their problems.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegations of Pukhtoon youth who joined PSP at Pakistan House. He further said that empowerment of Karachi means empowerment of all sub nationalities of Pakistan as Karachi is home to people of all nationalities.

He said that the Paukhtoon rally on February 28 would mark a new chapter in the history of the country. He said that nation has realised that only those who did not steal even three rupees out of whopping Rs 300 billion and turned Pakistan’s economic lifeline into one of the 12 fastest growing cities of the world can ensure Pakistan’s development.

The solution to all the problems of Karachi and 95% of the public problems of Pakistan can only be resolved by PSP in its six-point plan, he said and added the longer the rulers takes to implement the solution we have proposed, the greater the damage will be done to Pakistan.

He listed many steps for betterment of country. Firstly, the powers vested in the 18th Amendment must be devolved from the Chief Minister’s House to the grass root UC level, he added. Secondly, the issuance of PFC award in the style of NFC Award must be ensured and be made mandatory. Thirdly, the census issue of Karachi the economic lifeline of Pakistan must be actual and the number of seats in the National and Provincial Assemblies must be increased in the same proportion of the population.

Fourthly, Karachi should be restored as one district instead of seven. Fifthly, the Karachi Master Plan Department should be restored as separate entity by returning all powers from the Sindh Building Control Authority. Finally the local government affairs of all 18 agencies in Karachi including KPT, Cantonment etc should be given to the mayor’s office while land authority should remain the subject of these respective agencies.

