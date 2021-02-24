ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 99.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.11%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
DGKC 133.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.49%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
HASCOL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
JSCL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
KAPCO 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
PIBTL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
POWER 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
PPL 91.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PRL 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
TRG 139.86 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.64%)
UNITY 33.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
BR100 4,936 Increased By ▲ 17.6 (0.36%)
BR30 25,694 Increased By ▲ 116.38 (0.46%)
KSE100 45,765 Increased By ▲ 36.52 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,015 Increased By ▲ 29.95 (0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Banking on equality policy: SBP’s effort lauded for advancing women’s financial inclusion

Recorder Report Updated 24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Global policy makers and practitioners have lauded the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) effort to advance women’s financial inclusion through Banking on Equality Policy.

In December 2020, SBP has launched its consultation process with different national and international stakeholders on its Banking on Equality Policy. The forthcoming Banking on Equality Policy will introduce a gender lens within the financial sector through identified pillars and set of specific measures to bring a shift towards women friendly business practices. Several focus group discussions have been held with a wide range of domestic stakeholders.

The World Bank hosted a webinar titled “Consultative Dialogue on SBP’s Banking on Equality Policy” on Tuesday to learn from global leaders regarding gender responsive policies and their experience on gender financial inclusion in the context of a developing country such as Pakistan. The webinar was hosted live on SBP’s Facebook and World Bank Pakistan Facebook pages and viewed widely.

During the webinar, Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir moderated a panel discussion with international participants including, Caren Grown, Global Director Gender, World Bank; Mary Ellen Iskenderian, President & CEO, Women’s World Banking and Parwati Surjaudaja President Director Bank OCBC NISP Indonesia. The discussion allowed renowned experts in this field to share their experiences of gender mainstreaming and aided the consultative phase of SBP’s Gender policy.

Governor Reza Baqir said the strategies for achieving financial inclusion had an implicit assumption of utilizing each citizen, both men and women, as a driving agent to achieve national development goals.

However, women are disproportionately excluded from accessing resources and opportunities and targeted measures are needed. He added that it was very pleasing that the SBP team had taken this initiative which identifies practical steps to address this gap through a gender intentional approach in the financial sector.

During the discussion, Grown highlighted that gender neutrality in practice becomes an unconscious gender bias due to which women are ignored; therefore, a gender lens should be applied to financial products and services.

Further, Surjaudaja shared the work that her bank in Indonesia was doing and what Pakistan could learn from Indonesia’s success in improving financial inclusion as both countries had growing Islamic banking markets. Iskenderian shared the experience of women owned businesses have made a demonstrated change in her experiences especially in Pakistan’s retail sector.

The webinar featured remarks by Vice President for the South Asia Region, World Bank, Hartwig Schafer, and Vice President for Asia and Pacific, IFC, Alfonso Garcia Mora appreciating SBP’s efforts for improving gender financial inclusion in Pakistan. Deputy Governor SBP Sima Kamil also gave a presentation on SBP’s Banking on Equality Policy.

The webinar was very helpful to get astute feedback from relevant global experts in gender policy and practice. The policy will be reviewed in line with this feedback and the valuable feedback from Pakistani stakeholders and launched in March 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP State Bank of Pakistan Equality Policy Banking on equality policy

Banking on equality policy: SBP’s effort lauded for advancing women’s financial inclusion

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Resolution of ‘legitimate’ issues: Nepra pledges support to KE

Probe body identifies reasons behind countrywide blackout

Zaki Yamani dies

Completion of procurement proceedings: PPRA gives FBR the go-ahead

Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate election: Tribunal dismisses Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal

IT-based solutions: TI-P raises questions over FBR’s tender

CCI registers 1.8pc QoQ increase

South Korea, Tehran agree ‘proposals’ on oil billions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.