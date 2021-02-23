World
UK's Prince Philip to stay in hospital, son Edward says he is a lot better
- The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection.
- He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.
23 Feb 2021
LONDON: Britain's Prince Philip will remain in hospital for several days where he is comfortable and responding to treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, while he is getting "a lot better" his son Prince Edward told Sky News.
"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," the palace said in a statement.
Sky News said his son Edward had told the broadcaster that the prince was "a lot better" and was "looking forward" to getting out of hospital.
PM arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day maiden visit
UK's Prince Philip to stay in hospital, son Edward says he is a lot better
Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen economic, trade relations
PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections
Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report
G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters
PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka
Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high
PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election
Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%
Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'
Remittances beat Moody’s expectation
Read more stories
Comments