FBR holds tax awareness session at FG Sir Syed College Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday started to hold second phase of Educational Awareness Sessions in different educational institutes, the first session of which was held in Federal Government Sir Syed College, Rawalpindi.

According to press statement, the sessions are being held following the Letter of Understanding (LoU) signed between FBR and Ministry of Defense’ Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantonment.

The statement said that the Facilitation and Taxpayers Education Wing (FATE) of FBR held the first Educational Awareness Session in the college.

It added that in line with the vision of Prime Minister to promote the tax culture and under the directions of Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani, series of Awareness Educational Sessions would be carried out by FATE Wing in collaboration with Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantonment Garrison working under Ministry of Defense in different educational institutes.

Tehmina Aamer, Chief (FATE), FBR and Principal F.G. Sir Syed College Professor Ahmad Raza were the Chief Guests on the occasion, it said adding Sonia Anwar, Secretary FATE gave detailed presentation to the students on the structure of tax system and its significance in nation building.

The students participated in a tax related quiz and won prizes.

Tehmina Aamer, Chief FATE said in her address that the purpose of holding these sessions was to promote the tax culture.

She further said that students would learn about the significance of paying taxes in their initial years through these sessions which would help them make responsible taxpayers in their later years.

“The students would help spread the message of paying taxes in their home, street and locality,” she added.

Principal F.G. Sir Syed College thanked the FBR Team to make this session successful.

He hoped that such sessions would increase the knowledge of students about taxes and its significance in the economic progress.