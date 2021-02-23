Croatia T-bill auction surpasses target, yield unchanged

ZAGREB: Croatia sold 1.0 billion kuna ($160.45 million) of one-year treasury bills at an auction, beating the target of 900 million kuna, Finance Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Bids amounted to as much as 2.21 billion kuna.

The yield at the auction remained unchanged at 0.03%.

Non-banking investors bought a little over the half of the bills.

After the auction, Croatia's short-term local currency debt rose to 14.66 billion kuna from 14.57 billion.

The next auction will take place on March 2.

In March Croatia also plans to tap the international markets to refinance the 10-year bond maturing on March 24 and worth $1.5 billion.