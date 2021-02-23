Markets
Croatia T-bill auction surpasses target, yield unchanged
- After the auction, Croatia's short-term local currency debt rose to 14.66 billion kuna from 14.57 billion.
- In March Croatia also plans to tap the international markets to refinance the 10-year bond maturing on March 24 and worth $1.5 billion.
23 Feb 2021
ZAGREB: Croatia sold 1.0 billion kuna ($160.45 million) of one-year treasury bills at an auction, beating the target of 900 million kuna, Finance Ministry data showed on Tuesday.
Bids amounted to as much as 2.21 billion kuna.
The yield at the auction remained unchanged at 0.03%.
Non-banking investors bought a little over the half of the bills.
After the auction, Croatia's short-term local currency debt rose to 14.66 billion kuna from 14.57 billion.
The next auction will take place on March 2.
In March Croatia also plans to tap the international markets to refinance the 10-year bond maturing on March 24 and worth $1.5 billion.
PM arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day maiden visit
Croatia T-bill auction surpasses target, yield unchanged
PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections
Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report
G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters
PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka
Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high
PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election
Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%
Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'
Remittances beat Moody’s expectation
Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll
Read more stories
Comments