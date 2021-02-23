ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
GB cabinet names Muhammad Ali Sadpara for civil award

  • The members of the GB cabinet paid rich tributes to Sadpara and prayed for him.
  • The GB cabinet also given green-signal for the establishment of Muhammad Ali Sadpara Institute of Adventure Sports Mountaineering and Climbing, to honor his achievement.
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Feb 2021

Authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has nominated late Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who along with two other climbers lost his life in an attempt to summit K2 in winter, for a civil award.

As per details, the members of the GB cabinet paid rich tributes to Sadpara and prayed for him.

The GB cabinet also given green-signal for the establishment of Muhammad Ali Sadpara Institute of Adventure Sports Mountaineering and Climbing, to honor his achievement.

They also announced to give a suitable job to Sadpara’s son, Sajid Ali Sadpara.

The renowned mountaineer along with his fellow climbers – John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile – declared dead as dead on February 18.

“Keeping in mind the weather conditions at K2, Pakistan Army, government and family of the mountaineer have reached the conclusion that Ali Sadpara and his comrades have expired,” Sajid Ali Sadpara had said while addressing a press conference.

