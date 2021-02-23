Hong Kong stocks close higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished with healthy gains Tuesday following a recent sell-off as investors were cheered by vaccine progress and falling infection rates, though inflation worries continue to niggle.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.03 percent, or 312.81 points, to 30,632.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 percent, or 6.09 points, to 3,636.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.85 percent, or 20.65 points, to 2,396.01.