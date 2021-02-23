Markets
Hong Kong stocks close higher
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.03 percent, or 312.81 points, to 30,632.64.
23 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished with healthy gains Tuesday following a recent sell-off as investors were cheered by vaccine progress and falling infection rates, though inflation worries continue to niggle.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.03 percent, or 312.81 points, to 30,632.64.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 percent, or 6.09 points, to 3,636.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.85 percent, or 20.65 points, to 2,396.01.
PM reaches Sri Lanka on two-day maiden visit
Hong Kong stocks close higher
PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections
Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report
G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters
PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka
Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high
PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election
Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%
Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'
Remittances beat Moody’s expectation
Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll
Read more stories
Comments