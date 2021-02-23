ANL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.02%)
ASC 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
AVN 101.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.5%)
DGKC 134.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.41%)
EPCL 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
HUBC 84.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
JSCL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.25%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.94%)
MLCF 47.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
POWER 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.11 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.06%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.12%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-3.16%)
UNITY 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.38%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.68%)
BR100 4,954 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (0.13%)
BR30 25,850 Decreased By ▼ -36.39 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,937 Increased By ▲ 47.44 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,084 Increased By ▲ 24.51 (0.13%)
Feb 23, 2021
Financials lift China stocks, but policy tightening worries persist

  • Market reaction to latest headlines on Sino-US relations was quite muted.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares eked out gains on Tuesday, as optimism on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic prompted fresh buying in financials and cyclical stocks, while worries over policy tightening continued to weigh on sectors with lofty valuations.

** The CSI300 index edged up 0.1% to 5,603.68 points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,654.77 points.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 banks index rose 2.1%, while the CSI300 cyclical industry index added 0.9%.

** "The trend of China's policy tightening is quite evident and definite, though the PBOC would refrain from sudden and fast tightening with an aim to provide stability for the market," said Zheng Zichun, an analyst with AVIC Securities.

** "We now favour cyclical companies, including those in petroleum and chemical, nonferrous metals, digging and financial industries," he added.

** China's central bank said it would prioritise policy stability and avoid making sudden shifts, while providing the support needed for a continued economic recovery in 2021.

** High-flying sectors including consumer and new energy firms continued to sag as tightening fears weigh.

** The CSI300 consumer discretionary index dropped 1.7% after falling 5.9% on Monday, while the CSI new energy index declined 0.7%.

** China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 22, down from 11 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

** Market reaction to latest headlines on Sino-US relations was quite muted.

** Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the US Treasury, vowed to crack down on authoritarian governments and fight unfair economic practices in China and elsewhere, while working to rectify economic inequality at home.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.5% to 30,769.20 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5% to 11,952.03.

China shares Joe Biden PBOC COVID 19 pandemic Sino US Zheng Zichun CSI300 cyclical industry

