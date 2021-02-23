Markets
Hong Kong shares open lower
23 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, extending a global retreat as traders grow increasingly worried that an expected economic recovery will fan inflation and lead to a hike in interest rates.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.43 percent, or 129.86 points, to 30,189.97.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.68 percent, or 24.74 points, to 3,617.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.11 percent, or 26.84 points, to 2,389.82.
