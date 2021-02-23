LPG distributors meet governor

LAHORE: A delegation led by the Chairman LPG Distributors Association Irfan Khokhar called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed issues confronted by the LPG distributors.

The Governor assured the officials of LPG Distributors Association of arranging their meeting with Federal Minister Asad Umar and resolving their issues.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Governor of their decision to close the LPG plants, shops and transport from March 1st to press for the acceptance of their demands. The Governor said that the government is striving to make Pakistan economically strong and steps are being taken to solve their problems on priority. He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has purged all institutions of political interference and merit and transparency is being ensured. He said the government is pursuing a policy of strengthening the institutions to make the country prosperous.

