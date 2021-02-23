KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 380,328 tonnes of cargo comprising 278,463 tonnes of import cargo and 101,865 tonnes of export cargo including 10,356 loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 278,463 tonnes comprised of 145,923 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3,034 tonnes of bulk cargo; 15,208 tonnes of rock phosphate; 12,546 tonnes of soyabean; 39,110 tonnes of wheat and 62,642 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 101,865 tonnes comprised of 101,865 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 10,356 containers comprising of 5,557 containers import and 4,799 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,519 of 20’s and 1,833 of 40’s loaded while 124 of 20’s and 124 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,616 of 20’s and 605 of 40’s loaded containers while 311 of 20’s and 831 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were twelve ships namely Ulanga, Northern Discovery, Actuaria, Thorsky, Wan Hai-613, KMTC Mumbai, Golden Brilliant, Fuji Galaxy, MT Lahore, Tai Hu, Harrier Hunter and Onyx Ace carrying containers, tankers and vehicle respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were eleven vessels viz. Thorsky, KMTC Mumbai, Barbara, Cheaspeake Bay, CMA CGM Fidelio, AS Sicilia, Fuji Galaxy, Ariane Makara, MT Quetta, Sea Ambition and Onyx Ace carrying containers, tankers, chemical and vehicle respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Sea Ambition carrying chemical expected to sail on Monday while another ship namely MT Quetta carrying tanker is expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are six vessels viz. RDO Fortune, Kota Naluri, Paxi, Diyala, Eseniya and Wiebke carrying containers and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Monday while five more vessels viz. Xiamen, Ital Lirica, MT Shalamar, Ocean Trader and Regine carrying containers, tanker, chemical and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 238,959 tonnes comprising 188,382 tonnes of import cargo and 50,577 tonnes of export cargo including 5,097 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 188,382 tonnes includes 27,500 tonnes of LNG; 68,451 tonnes of coal; 14,062 tonnes of soyabean; 14,800 tonnes of palm oil; 4,860 tonnes of palm kernel; 5,243 tonnes of chemical and 53,466 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,577 tonnes includes 7,200 tonnes of rice and 43,377 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,097 containers comprising of 2,814 containers import and 2,283 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were five ships namely African Leopard, Yoga, Jal Siddhi, Al-Shamal and Genuine Venus carrying coal, chemical, LNG and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Monday afternoon.

A total number of eleven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, rice, soyabean, chemical, LNG, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as nine vessels viz. MSC Heidi, MG Kronos, Vantage Rider, Tomson Gas, Gas Athena, Piramerd, Solar Ailene, Maritime Tuntiga and Chemroad Wing carrying containers, soyabean, rice, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. MSC Heidi, Sphene, Gas Athena and Maritime Tuntiga carrying containers, LPG and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

There was one ship namely Zhou Shan Hai carrying coal due to arrive on Monday while three ships namely Maersk Sea Barok, MSC Asya and Umm Bab carrying containers and LNG respectively due to arrive on Tuesday.

