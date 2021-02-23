PTI MNA assures industrialists of support

KARACHI: PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Saif-ur-Rehman has vowed to convey the voice of industrialists to the Governor of Sindh and the Prime Minister regarding taxes, infrastructure and facilities for development of industry in Karachi.

During the visit of Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI), MNA discussed issues related to industries and various other issues. On the occasion President FBATI Muhammad Ali, spokesperson Idrees Gigi and other members were also present.

He said that at present, due to the repaying of loans taken in the past and their interest, gas and electricity prices have to be increased.

He informed that more projects are being launched, the completion of the Green Line project will provide better transport facilities to the industrial workers while the provision of modern fire tenders will also help the industrialists in dealing with emergencies.

The MNA said that the municipal tax system has been introduced by the district administration which has room for further improvement. Saif-ur-Rehman assured cooperation to the industrialists associated with FBATI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021