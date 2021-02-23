Pervez Rashid’s appeal: Tribunal seeks reply from ECP today

LAHORE: An election tribunal on Monday sought a reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on an appeal of a PML-N leader Pervez Rashid challenging rejection of his nomination papers for the senate polls.

The tribunal also sought personal appearance of a responsible official of the Punjab House along with complete record and rose for Tuesday (today).

Earlier, the tribunal proceeding with the appeal asked the appellant’s counsel whether the appellant availed the accommodation at the Punjab House during 2011 to 2018.

Pervez Rashid’s counsel contended that the appellant had never been informed by the officials of the Punjab House in writing that he owed any amount to it in terms of rent charges. He said the Returning Officer gave the appellant one-day time for the payment of the amount, however, the officials concerned did not receive the same.

The counsel said it had been alleged that the appellant was a defaulter since 2011 whereas he was elected senator in the same year. The appellant had contended that the RO acted beyond his jurisdiction and unlawfully rejected his nomination papers. He asked the tribunal to set aside the impugned decision of the RO and allow him to contest election of the senate.

The RO rejected the nomination papers of Pervez Rashid on objections filed by PTI MPA Zainab Umar and advocate Rana Mudassir, a member of Insaf Lawyers Forum.

They contended that Pervez Rashid, also a former senator, was a defaulter of Punjab House and the unpaid amount was over Rs 09 million.

As per the documents produced by the objectors, Pervez Rashid owed Rs 7.05 million, including Rs 0.69 million charges for his stay between January and August 2011 and Rs 6.4 million from June 2013 to May 2018. He also owned another amount of Rs 2.7 million for the stay of her daughter Poonam Rashid in the Punjab House.

