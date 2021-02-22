ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
TSX falls weighed by inflation concerns

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.43 points, or 0.17%, at 18,352.84.
  • US crude and Brent crude prices rose around 2%, while Spot Gold gained 1.37%.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street, pressured by worries over a spike in inflation after commodity prices jumped on vaccine-led recovery hopes.

US crude and Brent crude prices rose around 2%, while Spot Gold gained 1.37%.

That helped the energy sector and the materials sector, climb 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

At 9:42 a.m. ET (14:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.43 points, or 0.17%, at 18,352.84.

Sentiment was weighed by global stocks falling after a raft of stimulus and inoculation measures fueled a surge in commodity prices and sparked concerns around the prospects of rising inflation.

Locally, Just Energy tumbled 25% after the electricity and gas provider forecast a $250 million loss from the impact of winter storms sweeping across Texas and warned of its ability to continue as a going concern.

On the TSX, 101 issues were higher, while 114 issues declined for a 1.13-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 19.72 million shares traded.

Drugmaker Cronos Group Inc fell 3.3%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 3.1%.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Enerplus Corp , which jumped 6.2%, after multiple brokerages raised their price targets on the oil and gas company.

MEG Energy Corp followed closely behind with a 5.6% rise after RBC upgraded shares of the energy company.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Nevada Copper Corp and Zenabis Global Inc.

The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 46 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 67.44 million shares.

