ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
5 new cases of COVID-19 tested positive in Abbottabad

APP 22 Feb 2021

ABBOTTABAD: Five more people of Abbottabad Monday were tested COVID-19 positive where a total number of cases reached to 75.

According to the health department during the second wave of Coronavirus total of 3432 Coronavirus cases have been tested positive where 3218 have been recovered.

All new active Coronavirus cases patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad while some of the patients were house quarantined.

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases was 3432 where 3218 patients have been recovered and 144 have been expired.

A total number of 47283 Coronavirus tests have been conducted in district Abbottabad where 42260 were negative, 3426 were positive, 906 awaited and 691 were inconclusive.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 289 places including 142 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 133 educational institutions and 21 offices and commercial buildings.

The COVID-19 sampling breakup of educational institutions of the district showed that the health department conducted Coronavirus tests in 240 educational institutions where 15479 tests were conducted, 627 Coronavirus positive were reported, 3759 teachers were also screened while 11720 were screened.

Like other parts of the country district Abbottabad also received the Coronavirus vaccine which was provided to health care workers.

According to the health department sources, KPK has received 16000 doses of the Chinese Coronavirus vaccine which has been initially provided to the 8 districts of the province.

Pakistan has received coronavirus half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine by Chinese donation.

