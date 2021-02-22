ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
IHC serves notices to police in Osma Satti murder case

  • The petitioner had named Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chief Commissioner ICT and others as respondents in the case.
APP 22 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a case filed by plaintiff in Osama Satti murder case.

The petitioner had prayed the court to issue directives for presentation of JIT and judicial inquiry report pertaining to the incident.

The petitioner had named Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chief Commissioner ICT and others as respondents in the case.

The petitioner said that the both reports should be attached with the case challan. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till April 1. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

It may be mentioned here that the police had submitted interim challan of the murder case to ATC and the court had fixed March 5, a date to indict the accused.

