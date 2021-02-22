ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ECP gives another chance for registration of vote with correct address

  • The DEC said that any person whose vote was registered with wrong address could correct it by submitting form in concerned centers.
APP 22 Feb 2021

KOHISTAN: District Election Commissioner (DEC) Kohistan Naveed ur Rehman Monday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to give people another chance for the correct registration of vote to facilitate them. He expressed these views while talking to the media persons here.

The DEC further said that this was last chance for the people to get registered with correct information, people of Kohistan could register their corrected vote in his office.

He disclosed that soon local bodies election would be held and ECP had published voters lists on 2nd February where the voters lists of Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower and Kolai Palis were also included.

Only that person would be able to contest election of village council when his/ her vote would be registered in the same VC, he said. adding we had established centers for registration of votes in three districts of Kohistan where 4 each in Upper and Lower Kohistan and 3 in Kolai Pali, .

The DEC said that any person whose vote was registered with wrong address could correct it by submitting form in concerned centers.

He said that all concerned information was also available on the website of ECP, every person must correct his registration with ECP before the announcement of LG election schedule.

Naveed ur Rehman stated the easiest way to find vote was to send identity card number through SMS on 8300.

