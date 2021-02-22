India's expansionist designs exposed before world: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afrid has said the Indian government's expansionist designs and its Hindutva approach have been exposed in the world.

He was addressing a seminar titled "Disinformation as a Tool of Strategic Warfare," organized by Institute of Regional Studies here on Monday.

Shehryar Afridi said the revelations about Indian disinformation network against Pakistan by EU Disinfolab have unveiled the real face of India before the world.

He said India wanted to isolate Pakistan, but it itself has been exposed particularly through its discriminatory policies toward minorities, including the protesting farmers.

He said the world has also known about the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the issue is being debated in various global forums.