Regal Automobile offers compensation over late delivery of Glory 580 Pro

Delay in car delivery has become a norm in Pakistan, however, Regal Automobile has set a new example by compensating the consumers over delay in delivering DFSK Glory 580 Pro.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has worsened the situation, the company is not only offering them compensation, by also issued an apology for the inconvenience.

In Pakistan Most car manufacturers do not bother to offer any explanation or compensation to its customers over late deliveries.

As per the notification issued by the Regal Automobile, the company apologized for the inconvenience due to delay in car’s delivery. As compensation, the company has offered free maintenance of 1 year or 12,000 kilometers (which comes first) as a goodwill gesture.

As per the company, one year or 12,000kms maintenance which includes three oil changes, three oil filters change, one air filter change and free periodic maintenance at 1000kms, 5000kms and 10,000kms (Labor only).

The notification added that for further detail or any assistance, consumers can contact the company’s Customer Assistance Centre.

The car debuted in December 2020 with an aim to compete against Proton X70, MG HS, KIA Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.

Furthermore, 580 Pro is Pakistan’s first 7-seater compact SUV.

Earlier, the company introduced Glory 580 in 2018 as a CBU vehicle. Later, the company launched the local assembly in Pakistan in early 2020. Moreover, the Pro has also been sold as CKD vehicle.