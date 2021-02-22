Here’s how Unilever Pakistan is helping to clean up and #FaceThePlastic

Unilever Pakistan’s latest #FaceThePlastic campaign is a reminder that one of the biggest problems of our time still remains unaddressed.

Let’s face it: the past year has created an unprecedented amount of plastic waste in the form of disposable face masks and other personal protective equipment we’ve been using to stay safe.

Our streets, beaches and oceans have been hit by a tidal wave of Covid-19 waste that includes plastic masks dumped and neglected. Combined with lockdowns and public services already under strain, it’s a combination ripe for another hidden crisis for public health — and the environment.

That’s why this year, it’s time to reevaluate the place of plastic waste — to truly take responsibility and #FaceThePlastic.

What’s happening?

Some of Pakistan’s favourite influencers and celebs are taking part in the campaign to raise awareness and do their part in cleaning up. Shaniera Akram pointed out how more still needs to be done despite making consistent conscious efforts to be more mindful about consumption.

Watch what Sarwat Gilani has to say about a pressing problem that we can all help with and what we can do about it.

And here’s Muniba Mazari discussing Unilever Pakistan’s efforts to keep plastic in a loop, turning waste into a resource.

What can be done?

It’s time to get drastic with plastic.

In recognition of its contribution to producing single-use plastic that ends up hurting the environment, Unilever has developed a two-pronged strategy to cut down on plastic globally -- which is to reduce its virgin plastic packaging by 50 percent, with one-third (more than 100,000 tonnes) coming from an absolute plastic reduction; and also to help collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells by.

What does that look like in real time, and in Pakistan?

It means reducing the amount of plastic used in packaging and bottles so they require less plastic in the first place. Watch the video below to learn how.

Unilever Pakistan is also piloting a programme in collaboration with UNDP to make sure plastic is never wasted and instead turned into a resource, with a vision to make its home city Rahim Yar Khan free of plastic waste and work towards reducing its plastic footprint in just a few years. Here’s how:

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on Mar 22, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

It’s time to rethink the place of plastic in the world and in our lives, and while it may be difficult to get rid of it entirely, it can be kept in a loop that reuses, recycles or makes it compostable. And individually, it’s also up to us to do our part to help plastic stay out of the environment.

Unilever Pakistan is also looking out for partners to reuse/recycle plastic waste — are you up to #FaceThePlastic? Follow the campaign here and here.

To #FaceThePlastic with Unilever Pakistan just drop a message at [email protected] and partner with them!