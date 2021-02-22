Taiwan January export orders seen up for 11th straight month

TAIPEI: Taiwan's export orders likely rose in January for an 11th straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by continued demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that forced millions around the world to stay at home.

According to the median forecast from a poll of 13 economists, export orders would rise 44.5% from the year-ago period. Growth forecasts ranged from 10.1% to as high as 56%.

A stronger percentage rise is expected as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday fell in January last year, meaning this January's numbers will be off a lower base.

Export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, surged 38.3% to $60.55 billion in December, the highest on record.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The data for January will be released on Wednesday.