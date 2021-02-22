Markets
South Korea's NOFI tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn
22 Feb 2021
HAMBURG: South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.
The tender also closes on Monday, Feb. 22, they said.
The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in June.
