ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 104.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5%)
DGKC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
EPCL 49.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.6%)
FCCL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.19%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
HASCOL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HUBC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.58%)
JSCL 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
POWER 11.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.8%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TRG 142.67 Increased By ▲ 5.38 (3.92%)
UNITY 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,976 Decreased By ▼ -3.4 (-0.07%)
BR30 25,933 Increased By ▲ 92.94 (0.36%)
KSE100 46,147 Decreased By ▼ -81.08 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,169 Decreased By ▼ -61.26 (-0.32%)
Hong Kong shares begin with strong gains

  • The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.39 percent, or 426.88 points, to 31,071.61.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened more than one percent higher Monday morning, rebounding from last week's selling, as traders welcomed more good news on the vaccine front.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.39 percent, or 426.88 points, to 31,071.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.30 percent, or 11.02 points, to 3,707.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.10 percent, or 2.50 points, to 2,471.16.

