Markets
Hong Kong shares begin with strong gains
- The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.39 percent, or 426.88 points, to 31,071.61.
22 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened more than one percent higher Monday morning, rebounding from last week's selling, as traders welcomed more good news on the vaccine front.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.39 percent, or 426.88 points, to 31,071.61.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.30 percent, or 11.02 points, to 3,707.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.10 percent, or 2.50 points, to 2,471.16.
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
Hong Kong shares begin with strong gains
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items
FATF meets today
Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’
Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate
Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways
Read more stories
Comments