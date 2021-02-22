ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Reuters 22 Feb 2021

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli and Egyptian energy ministers have agreed to build a pipeline to connect Israel's offshore Leviathan natural gas field to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in northern Egypt, the Israeli minister said on Sunday.

Yuval Steinitz hosted a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Tarek El Molla, as both countries look for new ways to expand the development of east Mediterranean natural gas.

The Leviathan field, located 130 km (80 miles) off Israel's coast, already supplies the Israeli domestic market and exports gas to Jordan and Egypt. Its shareholders include Chevron and Delek Drilling.

