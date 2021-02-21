ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 4 more patients, infects 386 others

  • The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.
APP 21 Feb 2021

KARACHI: As many as 4 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,292 and 386 new cases emerged when 11,040 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 4 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,292 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 11,040 samples were tested which detected 386 cases that constituted 3.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,948,971 tests have been conducted against which 256,219 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 239,111 patients have recovered, including 319 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,816 patients were under treatment, of them 12,390 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 415 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 397 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 386 new cases, 177 have been detected from Karachi, including 58 from South& East each, 26 Korangi, 17 Central, 14 West and 4 Malir. Hyderabad has 39, Thatto 21, Jamshoro 18, Ghotki 16, Tando Mohammad Khan 15, Larkano 11, Sanghar & Sujawal 8 each, Jacobabad & Kashmore 7 each, Khairpur & Shikarpur 5 each, Badin, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, MirpurKhas, Tando Allahyar4 each, Naushero Feroze 2, Sukkur & NawabShah one each new cases reported.

The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Coronavirus COVID

COVID-19 claims 4 more patients, infects 386 others

Tourist safari train from Golra to Attock Khurd starts chugging

Iran's Zarif says ending IAEA snap inspections doesn't breach 2015 nuclear deal

Daska by-polls: Maryam claims she has video evidence of presiding officers who refused to sell votes

NA-221 by-elections: Miscreants set ablaze polling station in Tharparkar

COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 38 deaths, 1,329 new infections in 24 hours

United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

UN Security Council to meet on global warming impact on world peace

Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters