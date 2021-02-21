Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,461,254 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1100 GMT Sunday.

Medical officials have registered at least 111,052,530 cases of coronavirus, of which at least 68,096,900 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country. They do not include later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, officials worldwide recorded 9,185 new deaths and 402,202 new cases. Based on these latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,098 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,212 and Mexico with 832.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 497,648 deaths from 28,077,638 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 245,977 deaths from 10,139,148 cases, Mexico with 179,797 deaths from 2,038,276 cases, India with 156,302 deaths from 10,991,651 cases, and the United Kingdom with 120,365 deaths from 4,105,675 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 189 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 181, the Czech Republic (179), the United Kingdom (177) and Italy with 158 per 100,000.

Europe overall has 828,061 deaths from 36,446,781 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 658,013 deaths from 20,686,089 infections, and the United States and Canada 519,269 deaths from 28,920,370 cases.

Asia has reported 251,739 deaths from 15,889,949 cases, the Middle East 102,221 deaths from 5,256,858 cases, Africa 101,004 deaths from 3,820,523 cases, and Oceania 947 deaths from 31,969 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased and testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

The number of diagnosed cases however is still only part of the true total number of infections, as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.