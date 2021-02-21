ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Recorder Report 21 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: A total of four companies have approached the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Grievances Redressal Committee (GRC) for their complaints after grant of highest score to the M/s AJCL (Pvt) Limited for providing IT-based solutions for electronic monitoring (track and trace system) for tobacco products, sugar, fertilizer, and cement.

Sources told Business Recorder that the aggrieved bidders had the time period of 15 days to approach the Grievances Redressal Committee after the announcement of results by the licensing committee.

Out of total eight bidding companies, the four which approached the committee are: M/s Reliance IT Solutions, M/s NIFT, M/s SICPA, and M/s Steuermarken Solution.

The FBR has heard the viewpoint of two companies so far.

In accordance with rule 48(1) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004, the FBR had constituted the Grievances Redressal Committee comprising senior officers of the FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

The committee shall have full powers to redress the complaints of bidders pertaining to procurements/contracts being executed in the FBR (HQ) before the same take effect. The recently issued evaluation report of the FBR revealed that the M/s AJCL (Pvt) Limited is a consortium of Authantix Inc USA and Mitas Corporation from South Africa, which scored highest technical marks in the bidding process of Track and Trace system for electronic monitoring of sugar, cement, cigarettes, and fertilizers.

In order to prevent leakage of federal tax revenue and under-reporting of production and sales of tobacco, cement, sugar and fertilizer products, and to ensure proper payment of duties/taxes on the manufacture and sale of these goods, the FBR is mandated to licence the development, implementation, operation and maintenance of a track and trace system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR track and Trace System GRC M/s AJCL

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Opposition demands impeachment of President

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

NA-75 by-election: ECP says suspects results of 20 polling stations falsified

PTA drafts 'Tariff for Telecom Service Regulations, 2021'

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.