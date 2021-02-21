ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agri sector contributes 18pc of total GDP: SAU VC

Recorder Report 21 Feb 2021

HYDERABAD: The agricultural sector is contributing 18 percent of the total GDP of the country, and share of agriculture has reached 40 percent and livestock 60 percent, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said.

Dr Marri was addressing to the faculty and heads of departments on the occasion of his visit to the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences. He said experts should introduce modern research to save the hereditary and indigenous breeds of livestock archaeological evidences prove that a cattle breeding in Sindh is model of our cultural identity as well as our agricultural and economic development.

Dr Marri said we have to play our role in breeding and preserving the indigenous breeds of local animals. He said SAU experts are not only protecting their hereditary breed through modern artificial insemination technology, but also promoting milk and meat products.

Dean Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashidi said Sindh is the second largest producer of milk and meat in the country, so there is an urgent need to raise animals through modern technology and save our indigenous breeds.

On this occasion, Dr Attaullah Shah, Dr Zaheer Ahmad Nizamani, Dr Ahmed Nawaz Tanio, Dr Amjad Mirani, Dr Asghar Kanboh, Dr Nasir Rajput, Dr Huma Rizwana, Dr Gulfam Ahmed Mughal, Dr Shahid Hussain and others were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

gdp agricultural Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri agri sector SAU VC

Agri sector contributes 18pc of total GDP: SAU VC

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Opposition demands impeachment of President

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

NA-75 by-election: ECP says suspects results of 20 polling stations falsified

PTA drafts 'Tariff for Telecom Service Regulations, 2021'

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.