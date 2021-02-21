Agri sector contributes 18pc of total GDP: SAU VC

HYDERABAD: The agricultural sector is contributing 18 percent of the total GDP of the country, and share of agriculture has reached 40 percent and livestock 60 percent, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said.

Dr Marri was addressing to the faculty and heads of departments on the occasion of his visit to the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences. He said experts should introduce modern research to save the hereditary and indigenous breeds of livestock archaeological evidences prove that a cattle breeding in Sindh is model of our cultural identity as well as our agricultural and economic development.

Dr Marri said we have to play our role in breeding and preserving the indigenous breeds of local animals. He said SAU experts are not only protecting their hereditary breed through modern artificial insemination technology, but also promoting milk and meat products.

Dean Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashidi said Sindh is the second largest producer of milk and meat in the country, so there is an urgent need to raise animals through modern technology and save our indigenous breeds.

On this occasion, Dr Attaullah Shah, Dr Zaheer Ahmad Nizamani, Dr Ahmed Nawaz Tanio, Dr Amjad Mirani, Dr Asghar Kanboh, Dr Nasir Rajput, Dr Huma Rizwana, Dr Gulfam Ahmed Mughal, Dr Shahid Hussain and others were present.

